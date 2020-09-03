Ballast Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,529.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

