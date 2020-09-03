Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,529.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

