Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $210,000 in Amedisys Inc
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $210,000 in Amedisys Inc
Daniel J. Levin Sells 100,000 Shares of Box Inc Stock
Daniel J. Levin Sells 100,000 Shares of Box Inc Stock
Easterly Government Properties Inc Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Easterly Government Properties Inc Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in 2U Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in 2U Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,874 Shares of IQIYI Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,874 Shares of IQIYI Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report