Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

