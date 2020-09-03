California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.13 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Polaris Industries worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 51.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 47.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Polaris Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

