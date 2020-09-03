State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

CCXI stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.02 and a beta of 1.75.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 88,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,776,045.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,413,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock worth $75,130,117. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

