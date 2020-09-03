California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,281 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,619,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,529.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.