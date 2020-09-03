Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,529.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Hold Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

