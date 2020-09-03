Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Palomar worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $117,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $49,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,976. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.