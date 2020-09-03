Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,352 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victory Capital stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

