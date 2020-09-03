J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,529.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

