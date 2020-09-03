Amalgamated Bank Has $250,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

