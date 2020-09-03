California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,907 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

