At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOME opened at $17.26 on Monday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

