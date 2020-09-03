Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $200,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $42,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $19,032,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 331,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

