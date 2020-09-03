Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2,529.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

