Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pagerduty worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 402,314 shares of company stock worth $11,602,838 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.