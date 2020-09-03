Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primerica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 90.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE:PRI opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.