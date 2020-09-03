CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2,529.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

