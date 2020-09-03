Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of 2U at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $175,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

