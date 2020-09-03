Viridian Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,177.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,529.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

