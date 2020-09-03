Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 1,904 Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 73.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Medifast by 23.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1,458.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 35.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MED opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.22. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

