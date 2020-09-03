Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 286 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,131 shares of company stock worth $13,734,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

