Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,809 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

