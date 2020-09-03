Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after buying an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,984,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

