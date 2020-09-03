Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,823 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

