Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

