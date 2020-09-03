Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,475,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,427,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

