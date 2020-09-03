BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 286 Shares of VMware, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 286 Shares of VMware, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,809 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,809 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,823 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,823 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report