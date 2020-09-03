BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

