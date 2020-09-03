BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

