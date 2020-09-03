Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

MTN stock opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

