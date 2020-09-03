Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $60,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

