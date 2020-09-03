BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 14,632 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

