BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.18 Million in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 211,789 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,007,477 shares of company stock valued at $800,120,976. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.