BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,895 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

