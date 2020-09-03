BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 21,304 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.