BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 239,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

