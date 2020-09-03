BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 78.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of L opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

