Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) Buys 9,700 Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, with a total value of C$106,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,928.

Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) acquired 16,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$178,690.00.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.41. Fiera Capital Corp has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is -913.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.