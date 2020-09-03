Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

