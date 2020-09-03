Michael W. Clarke Sells 6,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AUB opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

