BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of HST opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

