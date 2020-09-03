BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 764.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

