Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,226,000 after purchasing an additional 926,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 909,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,998,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,065,000 after purchasing an additional 319,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

