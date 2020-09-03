BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,419 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

