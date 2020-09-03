Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $8.50. Biomerica shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,225 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Aegis started coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

