Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

