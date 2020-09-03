Brokers Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

IONS stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $711,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $711,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,770 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,770 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc
Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in South State Corp
Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in South State Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Medpace Holdings Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Medpace Holdings Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report