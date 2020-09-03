Brokers Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

IONS stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

