State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $711,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5,702.30 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $59.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,411 shares of company stock worth $20,432,067 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

