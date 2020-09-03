State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,770 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.