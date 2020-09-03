Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.